Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker will return for another season of Nittany Lion football, he announced on Monday afternoon.

One of the few stars and high points for the Nittany Lions in 2020, Brisker recorded 57 tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections. He logged a career-high nine tackles in a win over Michigan State on Senior Day.

Like teammate Tariq Castro-Fields, who announced his own return earlier, Brisker has taken advantage of an NCAA ruling that effectively states the 2020 season did not count toward any player's eligibility. In turn, Brisker and others who would otherwise not be eligible following the expiration of their eligibility, are able to return for an additional year.

Effectively, the ruling extends every player's potential eligibility by one year.

Brisker, a transfer from Lackawanna Community College, appeared in 13 games last season for the Nittany Lions as a junior in 2019, totaling 31 tackles and two interceptions.

Castro-Fields and Brisker will headline a Penn State secondary that continues to have a promising future with soon-to-be sophomore corner Joey Porter Jr. Brisker's counterpart Lamont Wade, has yet to announce his intentions as it pertains to returning, transferring or declaring for the NFL Draft.