It's an apt sign of the times that the Penn State football team can find itself on campus but still meeting through video chats; that players can practice together, but they have to wear face coverings.

Become a close-knit team, but don't get too close.

And for everyone, that presents new challenges. For example, how do younger players prepare for the upcoming season? How do they show their coaches that what they know is good enough to get them on the field when things really matter? How do coaches teach when they aren't standing in front of players, or putting their hands on them to move them to right place on the field?

The list goes on and on.

But according to linebacker Ellis Brooks, it has been productive, and with classes still online, not all that different than what players and their fellow students have already gotten used to.

"It's been really productive. We get to share the screen and watch film so old guys can be coaching young guys," Brooks said on a video call Thursday. "It has definitely been different and new experience and challenge for everybody, but I think we're getting good work done and it's been a good setup."

The good news for everyone: college football teams across the country can start walkthroughs and increase team meeting time to 20 hours, up from eight hours the previous few weeks. Now it's time to show what you can do in the flesh. Of course the pads and the hitting might not come just yet, but for younger players looking to get their feet wet, it'll be nice to finally be back out on the field.

And for the likes of Brooks, a player who has registered 30 and 40 tackles over the past two seasons, respectively, a chance to prove that his own stock is continuing to climb.

"The best way to prove whether or not you're ready to play is how hard you work, and your maturity level," Brooks said. "Obviously work ethic goes into how accountable you are, coming in every single day busting your butt. Knowing the plays, knowing you're supposed to be there and all that goes on in practice.

"You do so much outside of the field that guys know who is accountable. Before you even put a helmet on, or even put shoulder pads on guys know who is ready to play."

Of course there is the ever-present elephant in the room. Will this season even happen? Nobody knows, but the clock is ticking toward something, be it no season, a season in the fall or one in the spring.

"I'm confident that we're gonna play when we're supposed to play," Brooks said.