Penn State running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain have been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, the award is given annually to the nation's top running back.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

Penn State has one Doak Walker winner (Larry Johnson, 2002) and three finalists (Ki-Jana Carter, 1994; Curtis Enis, 1997; Saquon Barkley, 2017)

Brown averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, ranking fifth at Penn State, while his 12 rushing touchdowns finished tied for 13th. He also set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis, topping Saquon Barkley's 194 yards in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Brown rounded outage season being selected to the AP All-Bowl Team, ESPN All-Bowl Team and Sports Illustrated All-Bowl Team and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.

As for Cain, he set a Penn State freshman record in 2019 with eight rushing touchdowns, passing D.J. Dozier (7, 1983) and Saquon Barkley (7, 2015) and tied for second in Penn State bowl history with two rushing touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl. Overall he appeared in 10 games, making one start and became the first PSU freshman with two rushing touchdowns in a season opener (vs. Idaho) since Stephfon Green vs. Coastal Carolina in 2008.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons