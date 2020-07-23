Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Journey Brown were added to Wuerffel Trophy and Paul Hornung Award watch lists, respectively, this week as the preseason continues to roll along.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Clifford's bio is well established as he enters his probable second season as a starter, but for the sake of clarity the junior has appeared in 16 games, making 12 starts at quarterback and was selected an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019.

As for Brown, the running back is one of 50 players on the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

The Paul Hornung Award, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. The winner and his family will be honored in March 2021 at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

A household name as well, Brown heads a talented running back room having averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, ranking fifth at Penn State, while his 12 rushing touchdowns finished tied for 13th.

Most recently, Brown set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis, topping Saquon Barkley's 194 yards in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Over the course of the season Brown had eight rushes of 30-plus yards (3rd in Big Ten, 12th in FBS), four rushes of 40-plus (T-3rd, T-16th), two rushes of 50-plus (T-3rd, T-30th) and 10 rushes of 20-plus (4th, T-33rd).

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford