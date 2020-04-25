Penn State linebacker Cam Brown was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon to make it four Nittany Lions so far selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brown is the first Nittany Lion linebacker to be tabbed during in the draft since Michael Mauti and Gerald Hodges in 2013.

A captain for the 2019 season, Brown finished the year a third team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches after recording a career-high 72 tackles, two sacks, and four pass deflections.

By the time Brown closed the books on his four-year career he finished his time at Penn State having totaled 199 tackles, five sacks, 11 pass deflections, and 15 tackles for loss. At the NFL Combine, Brown posted 4.72-second 40-yard dash, 16 reps on the bench press, and an 123-inch broad jump.

Brown will join former teammates Grant Haley and Saquon Barkley in New York, as well as former Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer who took the same job in New York this offseason after an extended stint as a mainstay on James Franklin's staff.

Brown is the latest Nittany Lion to be drafted following in the footsteps of John Reid (Houston), KJ Hamler (Denver) and Yetur Gross-Matos (Carolina) with just over a round left to go during Saturday's final stages.