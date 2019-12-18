It certainly looks as though Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will be making his return in time for the Cotton Bowl.

“This is my first bowl game to get to play in, start in,” Clifford told Penn State in-house reporter Mitch Gerber during an interview on the Nittany Lions' official Signing Day livestream Wednesday.

“Bowl games are just an exciting time to show all the work you put in all year and show it in front of your fans. This is going to propel us for next year.”

Clifford, who was injured during Penn State's loss to Ohio State didn't dress for the Nittany Lions' win over Rutgers to close out the regular season in place of backup quarterback Will Levis. According to coach James Franklin, Clifford was theoretically healthy enough to be cleared to play, but lingering injuries had accumulated to the point where it wasn't in his, or the team's best interest to do so.

Content Sponsor

"Basically Sean could’ve played this week, but it would have changed how we treated him," Franklin said following Penn State's 10th win of the season. "Once we decided to treat him a certain way, it made him unavailable for this week, if that makes sense without getting into details. We just felt like rather than him each week gradually losing mobility, that this would give us the best chance to get him back, and back 100 percent for the bowl game."

Franklin and Clifford are both slated to talk to the media on Friday during the program's local bowl media day. Levis is not among the players tentatively set to be available for interviews. Franklin generally does not speak about injuries but may opt to let the cat out of the bag if Clifford is in fact healthy and expected to play.

Clifford played briefly during Penn State loss to Kentucky during last season's Citrus Bowl appearance in place of the then-injured Trace McSorley but only attempted two passes before McSorley returned to the game.

The first year starter has passed for just over 2,500 yards, 22 touchdowns and has rushed for 374 yards including five touchdowns. Penn State will have a new play caller for the Cotton Bowl following the departure of offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, but that designation has not yet been announced by the program. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen has spent the season in the coach's box and would be a sensible option for the role prior to any official hire.

In any case, a healthy Clifford would be a good sign for the Nittany Lions' final game of the season and beyond.

The Cotton Bowl against No. 17 Memphis is slated to kick at Noon eastern in Dallas.