Apparently award watch list season is not over as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named to The Manning Award Watch List on Thursday. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2020 season.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

Clifford has appeared in 16 games, making 12 starts at quarterback and was selected All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019.

He finished last season ranked third in the Big Ten in 2019 in passing touchdowns (23; 32nd in the FBS), yards per completion (14.04; 18th) and yards per pass attempt (8.32; 22nd), was fourth in in passing efficiency (148.54; 26th) and was seventh in passing yardage (2,654).

In addition, Clifford was third in the conference in points responsible for per game (14.3; 29th in the FBS) and fourth in total yards per game (254.7; 43rd) in 2019.

Some career standout moments include when Clifford threw for 398 yards at Maryland (9/27/19), the third-most in a game at Penn State, trailing only Christian Hackenberg (454; vs. UCF, 2014) and Zack Mills (399; vs. Iowa, 2002). Clifford also threw for 340 yards at Minnesota (11/9/19), tied for the 16th-most in a game at Penn State.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award: Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford