Defensive tackle Robert Windsor is headed to Indianapolis after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday by the Colts. Windsor is the first defensive tackle drafted out of Penn State since Anthony Zettel and Austin Johnson were selected in the 2016 draft.

He leaves Penn State with 120 career tackles, 19 for a loss, and 13 sacks. Windsor was named a second-team All-Big Ten player after a junior season in which he recorded 38 tackles, 10 for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.

The selection is Penn State's fifth this draft with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos picked up in the second round to kick off the weekend Friday night while KJ Hamler (Denver), John Reid (Houston) and most recent Cam Brown (New York Giants) round out the earlier transactions.

Windsor is the only former Nittany Lion currently on the Colts' roster but does return to Lucas Oil Stadium after a Big Ten Title appearance in 2016 during his freshman campaign.

The NFL Draft will wrap up in the coming hours during the seventh round at which point undrafted free agents will begin to find homes among the league's interested teams.