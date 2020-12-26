Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh will enter the NFL Draft, the redshirt sophomore announced on Saturday morning through his Twitter account.

“It has been an honor to be a part of the Penn State family and don the Blue & White,” Oweh said. “The care Penn State has provided me was exceptional and has been truly expressed. I remember going to my first game and instantly knowing this was where I was supposed to be. Through the years, this journey has shown me everything I am and how much I have matured in Happy Valley.”

After a solid redshirt freshman season and some freaky athleticism, Oweh garnered plenty of attention entering the 2020 campaign. Over the course of the nine-game season, the defensive end racked up 38 total tackles but failed to register a sack. He was held out of the Nittany Lions’ final two games with an injury sustained against Rutgers.

Oweh’s top performance of the 2020 season was a 10-tackle day against Maryland.

While he may not have quite lived up to the lofty expectations many set for him, the New Jersey native is still projected as a first-round pick by several outlets. In a recent Fansided mock draft, Oweh was projected to go as the No. 19 pick to the New York Giants. In a December 21 CBS Sports mock, he was predicted No. 22 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oweh is now the second Nittany Lion to announce that he’ll leave Penn State early for the NFL. Junior tight end Pat Freiermuth made his decision official earlier this month the day after Penn State’s win over Illinois.

Oweh also joins defensive tackle Antonio Shelton as the second defensive line starter to opt out. Shelton has entered the transfer portal and will grad transfer to another program.