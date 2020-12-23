Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Judge Culpepper has entered the transfer portal StateCollege.com has confirmed.

The Tampa Florida native is the first significant offseason transfer portal entrant following the conclusion of the Nittany Lions' 4-5 season which came to a close this past Saturday.

Culpepper appeared in nine games this season making five total tackles and registering half a sack. His best game came against Maryland when he managed three tackles against the Terps in Penn State's eventual losing effort.

The sophomore has seven career tackles and made appearances in 13 games during Penn State's 2019-20 season. He picked up credit for half a sack in both seasons but had yet to see significant playing time in the defensive line rotation despite making regular appearances throughout the year.

Players who enter the transfer portal are permitted to return to their previous institution which means Culpepper could very well return. Equally true, transfers through the portal this year will be immediately eligible to play rather than be required to sit out the upcoming season per usual NCAA transfer rules.

The Florida product spoke to the media this past summer about his career and Tom Brady, his parent's neighbor.