Penn State coach James Franklin says that fans and opponents can expect to see a bit more of quarterback Will Levis in the coming weeks, although Franklin emphasized that junior Sean Clifford is still the Nittany Lions' starting quarterback.

"We need him to be more involved," Franklin said on Tuesday of the 6-foot-3, 222-pound backup. "We need him to be productive. I think we've all seen flashes of some of the good things that he's done in the past, and what he was able to do against Ohio State last year in a limited role."

During the 2019 season Levis played in relief of an injured Clifford during Penn State's eventual loss to the Buckeyes in Columbus rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown as the Nittany Lions made a brief comeback in the game. Levis once again played — this time starting — the following week against Rutgers with Clifford still out.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Levis managed 108 yards on the ground and 81 through the air but threw an interception in his second-straight outing.

Earlier this season, Levis ran once against Indiana but fumbled the ball, turning it over to the Hoosiers deep in the red zone.

Content Sponsor

All the same, with Clifford struggling to find consistency in Penn State's new offense, calls for Levis have gotten louder from the peanut gallery. In turn, while Levis might see some snaps in the coming weeks,Franklin is committed to Clifford in the starting role and doesn't expect that to change moving forward.

"I feel like Shawn has earned that, he's our starter," Franklin said about letting Clifford finish out the game last Saturday in Penn State's loss to Maryland. "I'm not a guy that yanks guys and has quarterbacks looking over their shoulder. I think that's something that has served us well [...] I don't think that breeds confidence."

Playing Levis ought to give the Nittany Lions a handful of different options moving forward. For one, Levis provides Penn State with an additional running option in a running game that has lacked sufficient punch to open up the pass. While Franklin didn't use the same terminology it seems as though Levis appears headed towards something akin to the Lion position under former backup Tommy Stevens.

And much like Stevens, Levis has a strong arm and the ability to spread, although neither Levis nor Stevens have [or had] been given much rope to throw the ball while on the field. Levis' legs in particular gives Clifford -who has run the ball 52 times through three games- a chance to avoid contact for a few snaps.

"There's an aspect where you put him in the game and they're not expecting it, but Will can chuck it," Franklin said. "I think a lot of times when you put that other quarterback in the game everybody just assumes it's going to be a quarterback run, but putting that guy in the game, and then be willing to take a shot down the field."

Time will tell if the move sparks Penn State's offense in a way that will finally get the Nittany Lions in the win column, but the more options the Nittany Lions have and the healthier Clifford can stay, the better off Penn State will be in the long run.

"Keep Sean healthy and also to get Will some, some reps and some experience I think i think it's it's the right thing to do." Franklin said in conclusion.