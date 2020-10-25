Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team run out of the tunnel at Indiana's Memorial Stadium prior to a 36-35 overtime loss to the Hoosiers on Oct. 24, 2020. Photo by Penn State Athletics

Penn State football has fallen from the top 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Nittany Lions tumbled 10 spots to No. 18 in this week’s poll after dropping their season opener to Indiana Saturday. James Franklin’s squad lost by a point to the Hoosiers in an overtime heartbreaker.

Ohio State remains the top-ranked Big Ten team, as the Buckeyes climbed to No. 3. Wisconsin moved all the way to No. 9 while Michigan came in at No. 13. Indiana joined the poll for the first time this season at No. 17 thanks to Saturday’s upset.

Penn State also fell to No. 17 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Ohio State (No. 3), Wisconsin (No. 11), Michigan (No. 14), and Indiana (No. 19) were also included in that ranking.

Wisconsin and Michigan both climbed thanks to convincing wins over Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The Buckeyes, on the other hand, made their presence felt with a 52-17 domination of Nebraska on Saturday. Quarterback Justin Fields had just one incompletion on the day en route to throwing for 276 passing yards and two touchdowns.

After Saturday’s loss, the Nittany Lions now must turn their focus to Fields and the rest of an impressive Ohio State squad. Penn State’s Halloween date with the Buckeyes will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. That game will be broadcast on ABC, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance.