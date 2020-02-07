Penn State Football: Five Land NFL Combine Invites
Five former Nittany Lions have earned NFL Combine invites according to the league's release earlier on Friday. KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Windsor, John Reid, and Cam Brown are among those who have received a spot during one the most important pre-draft events of the year.
Last year seven Penn State players picked up combine invitations.
Yetur Gross-Matos is likely the most high profile prospect of the group, declaring early for the draft following his junior season in 2019-20. Hamler likely won't be far behind and will be one of many players hoping to post an impressive 40-yard dash time in front of scouts, coaches and executives.
A total of 337 players were invited to the event, which will once again take place from February 24 through March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The week includes interviews, workouts and on field testing depending on the position group.
NFL.com has high praise for Gross-Matos although also grading him as a "boom or bust" prospect.
Similarly, league analysts are intrigued by what Hamler can bring to the table as well.
