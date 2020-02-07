Five former Nittany Lions have earned NFL Combine invites according to the league's release earlier on Friday. KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Windsor, John Reid, and Cam Brown are among those who have received a spot during one the most important pre-draft events of the year.

Last year seven Penn State players picked up combine invitations.

Yetur Gross-Matos is likely the most high profile prospect of the group, declaring early for the draft following his junior season in 2019-20. Hamler likely won't be far behind and will be one of many players hoping to post an impressive 40-yard dash time in front of scouts, coaches and executives.

A total of 337 players were invited to the event, which will once again take place from February 24 through March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The week includes interviews, workouts and on field testing depending on the position group.

NFL.com has high praise for Gross-Matos although also grading him as a "boom or bust" prospect.

Ascending 4-3 defensive end who should go from good size to imposing frame as he fills out his power-forward body type. He isn't overly twitchy but impressive length, fluidity and short-area athleticism allow him consistent work-arounds against opposing blockers. He's average at the point of attack by NFL standards, but that should change with additional strength work and more efficient hand usage. The rush toolbox is only halfway full, but it's just a matter of time before his spin move and a speed-to-power charge become part of a diversified attack. Gross-Matos should be an early starter, but when the power and skill catch up with the athleticism, look for him to become one of the more productive defenders in the league.

Similarly, league analysts are intrigued by what Hamler can bring to the table as well.

Explosive slot target who hits the scales as a lightweight but could have heavyweight impact on games. Hamler's blazing speed is used solo and in route combinations to stress secondaries and create big plays. He had an alarming number of drops in 2019 and the routes are ragged, but his athleticism and separation burst on all three levels helps mitigate those concerns. He's a smallish slot who isn't built for the tough yardage and could have durability concerns if he's run into too many collisions. However, speed kills and his game-breaking potential on all three levels will be enticing as a high-risk, high-reward draft pick.

The full participant list can be found here.