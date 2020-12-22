Five Penn State football stars were named to All-Big Ten squads by the Associated Press Tuesday.

Senior defensive end Shaka Toney was the only Nittany Lion selected to the first-team defensive group. Toney was a stalwart on Penn State’s defensive line once again this year, as he picked up 31 total tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of the nine-game season.

Mike Miranda and Pat Freiermuth were featured on the second-team offense, while Jayson Oweh and Lamont Wade were included on the defensive side of the ball.

Miranda, a redshirt junior, was a solid option at right guard throughout this year. He started eight games at the same position in 2019.

As for Freiermuth, the star tight end only played in four games this year due to a shoulder injury sustained against Ohio State, but still managed to make his presence felt. He scored on Penn State’s opening drive of the season against Indiana, and finished the year with 23 grabs worth 310 yards.

One of the tight end’s biggest plays of the season was a 74-yard grab that nearly went for a touchdown against Nebraska.

On defense, Lamont Wade had himself a nice year at safety. The senior finished the year with 37 total tackles, an interception, and burst onto the scene on special teams late in the year. Wade started at kick returner in Penn State’s final two games of the year, and managed to take one to the house in what was potentially his final game at Beaver Stadium.

Lastly, Jayson Oweh had a solid year opposite Toney on the defensive line. He missed the final few games of the year due to an injury sustained against Rutgers, but totaled 37 tackles and helped cause havoc for opposing offensive lines throughout the year.