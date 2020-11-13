It has been quite the week for Penn State following its third-straight defeat of the year as well as the official loss of Journey Brown for the rest of the season and the remainder of his career. Emotions are running high and frankly there’s at least some level of exhaustion running through the Lasch Building in the wake of an opening three-week stretch that has been a shock to the Nittany Lions’ system.

For better or worse there’s more football left to be played, and going on the road to face an equally dreadful Nebraska team might just be what the doctor ordered. Of course Penn State will have to be ready out of the gate for its 11 a.m. wakeup call.

Stay In Your Lane:

If there has been a prevailing thread among players this past week and over the course of Penn State’s 0-3 start, it’s that everyone needs to do their job and nothing more. Often times the best planned schemes can fail when players go outside their assignments or try to make up for others around them. It might be tempting to carry the entire load on a struggling team, but in the long run Penn State will only be able to turn the season around if the Nittany Lions stick to their jobs. This one is hard to see on the field, because it’s often hard to pin down all of the Xs and Os on the field, but the more Penn State looks like a complete unit on both sides of the ball, the better.

Don’t Make It Harder Than It Needs To Be:

If there is any silver-lining for Penn State to find this weekend it’s that Nebraska isn’t really that much better or worse than the Nittany Lions. In fact, the Huskers are pretty bad. This is a slight change from the previous three weeks where Penn State has faced a hot quarterback at Maryland, Ohio State and a now Top 15 Indiana team full of confidence. That’s not to say Penn State shouldn’t have won at least one of its main non-Ohio State losses, but nothing about that stretch turned out to be easy.

Content Sponsor

Nebraska? Not very good, and Penn State would be well served to remind itself of that before kick. And sure, the Nittany Lions aren’t much better, but somebody has to win.

Clog It Up:

Nebraska averages 217 yards per game on the ground, second best in the Big Ten just behind Minnesota. This brings a lot of things into play; for one, getting the most out of offensive drives against a team happy to sit on the ball and burn the clock. It also means Penn State’s defensive front and linebackers will finally get their chance to shine against a team that isn’t going to try and win with quick passes and big chunk plays down the field.

Brandon Smith has had flashes at linebacker but has yet to really break out, defensive Shaka Toney has played well but it comes in spurts. If there was ever a time for both players to take the next step, it might be against a team that will run directly at them. This is the kind of game where Micah Parsons would have let his star burn brightly, who will step up in his absence to make some stops in the gap?

Swagger Back:

Penn State’s season has largely been a joyless affair with little in the way of things to write home about. Certainly losing hurts the mojo, but so do injuries, departures and a pandemic. This season might be more or less over from the standpoint of a Big Ten Title or Playoff berth, but the NIttany Lions still have a lot of football to play. As we saw in 2016, sometimes it only takes a win or two and then suddenly the swagger and confidence is back. Penn State still has yet to win a game this year, so nothing can be taken for granted, but can the Nittany Lions look good and feel good against perhaps the worst team in the conference?

Dotson:

Jahan Dotson is having himself a year, leading the Big Ten in receiving yards and just one catch away from leading the conference in receptions. Dotson has proven to be the No. 1 target Penn State needs and has been maybe the Nittany Lions’ most dependable playmaker. Nebraska is actually a fairly solid pass defense team, giving up 222.5 yards per game, ever so slightly fewer yards per game than Ohio State. If Penn State wants to get back to its scoring roots [currently 11th in the conference] guys like Dotson will have to step up and help the Nittany Lions move the ball and find the end zone. With five touchdowns already this season, Dotson is well on his way to a double-digit scoring season for just the third time in 12 seasons by a Penn State wideout. Of course right now Dotson has bigger fish to fry.

All the same, can he continue his form? He’s six more yards against Indiana away from having 100+ in all three games this season.