Penn State football added its third transfer of the offseason on Tuesday as former Duke defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo announced on Twitter he’s headed to Happy Valley.

Tangelo entered the transfer portal on Christmas Day after spending four seasons with the Blue Devils. The three-year starter logged 40 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles during his 2020 campaign.

The 6-foot2, 310-pound lineman will come to Penn State with lots of ACC experience under his belt. He appeared in 11 games as a freshman and quickly worked his way into the starting lineup soon after, tallying 1,011 career snaps by the time the 2019 season concluded.

The former-three star recruit showed interest in Penn State while in high school but never received an offer. He received offers from schools such as Temple, Navy, and Coastal Carolina. After the departure of Antonio Shelton, he can likely vie for starting snaps from the get-go.

Tangelo is now the third player to transfer into Penn State this month. Former Baylor running back John Lovett committed to the Nittany Lions as a graduate transfer last week, and South Carolina defensive back Johnny Dixon announced his transfer on Monday.