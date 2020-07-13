James Franklin hopped on the Ross Tucker podcast Monday morning to discuss a handful of issues including the Big Ten's decision to make the season conference-play only, erasing out-of-conference games from the schedule.

The full interview can be heard here.

"I think the biggest thing is the control that it creates,” Franklin said of the schedule change. “So, what I mean by that is, if we do have a stoppage of play, and the conference needs to shut things down for a couple of weeks... It’s obviously easier to do that when it’s all conference on conference, and then obviously, you know, all the protocols that we’re going to have as a conference to keep everybody as safe as we possibly can... Not that we don’t think other schools will do it, but obviously, when you’re playing different levels of schools with different types of budgets and what they’re able to do, it can be complicated."

The question moving forward will be if these changes are enough to continue toward and into a successful season. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and challenges both logistical and health-related continue to pop up, it becomes increasingly difficult to see a college football season taking place.

On Monday morning the Patriot League announced plans to cancel the entire fall sports calendar. Bucknell, a Patriot League member, is just over an hour's drive from State College.

Even so, it's still full steam ahead, for now, for the major powers in college football, all of whom are looking for a paycheck to keep their athletic departments afloat.

"I think when you took all those things into consideration, we just felt like this was the best thing to do moving forward, and still give us an opportunity to hopefully have a Big Ten champion," Franklin added. "And then depending on how this thing all plays out, you know, maybe even a team or two, maybe in the College Football Playoff if things continue to trend in that direction."

Only time will tell how the best laid plans of coaches and administrators go, be it awry or without a hitch.

"I know there’s there’s a lot of really good people that are working on it,” Franklin said. “I think we have had a good plan at Penn State, and so far, so good. I think partly because of our plan, I think partly because of good fortune."

Franklin will have to hope that fortune doesn't run out.