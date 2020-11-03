Penn State might finally get the services of receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown this weekend as the Nittany Lions take on Maryland at Beaver Stadium, according to coach James Franklin.

Sullivan-Brown, who has dressed for each of the past two games but not played, was expected to be a bigger piece of Penn State's offensive puzzle, opening the season listed as a starter on the depth chart.

“Cam Sullivan-Brown’s a guy we were really excited about, and, he had some things going on that wasn’t gonna allow him to play the way he wants to play, and that we know that he’s capable of playing,” Franklin said. “He’s available.”

As per usual Franklin did not go into the specifics of any injuries or off-field limitations that prevented Sullivan-Brown from playing. Previously Franklin had noted the junior did not miss time due to any COVID-19 related issues. Franklin had earlier indicated that a player had missed playing against Indiana due to a false-positive COVID-19 test, ramping up online theories that Sullivan-Brown may have been the player.

Had Sullivan-Brown missed time for a positive COVID test he would have been required to miss the next 21 days. False positive tests do not trigger that same ruling per Big Ten health and safety protocols.

Sullivan-Brown had eight catches for 56 yards during the 2019 season. In his absence Penn State has leaned on freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith as well as fellow starter and fellow freshman Parker Washington. The latter was listed as a starter at the season's outset while Lambert-Smith has hauled down four receptions in a relief role.

Penn State's depth chart listed Lambert-Smith as a starter this week, although traditionally Penn State's depth chart reflects the previous game's starting lineup and often not incoming changes.

“We do think KeAndre has got a very bright future,” Franklin said. “Got tremendous quickness and ball skills. He’s an emotional guy, a passionate guy; we got to get him to be able to move on to the next play and keep his composure and poise, but he cares a lot and he’s extremely passionate about playing and playing well.”

On the other side of the ball Penn State is also hopeful for the return of corner and State College native Keaton Ellis. Ellis play a significant number of snaps for Penn State in 2019 but was slotted behind Joey Porter Jr. on Penn State's depth chart heading into the season and has yet to see the field this year.

Franklin did not go into specifics related to Ellis but stated on Tuesday that Penn State is hopeful to have Ellis back soon. Ellis is listed alongside Daequan Hardy as an "or" option behind Porter Jr.