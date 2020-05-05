Penn State coach James Franklin is hopeful and optimistic that there will be a football season in 2020, but as he said during a Tuesday appearance on the 247 Network, he isn't sure what that might look like.

"Is it a full regular season?" Franklin said via webcam. "Is it a regular season that starts on time? Is it 12 games? Is it 10 games? Do we have bowls? I don't know."

Franklin joins the masses in a state of uncertainty as the nation continues to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with limited information regarding the timeline and scope of the crisis. As it pertains to Penn State itself, the university recently announced that it will make a public decision regarding the fall semester by June 15. The Big Ten extended its suspension of all team related activities across the conference on Monday to June 1.

And as stated by Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, if students aren't on campus, neither are student-athletes.

"I am confident that we won't have football unless the regular students are back on campus," Franklin added.

"One of the positives that I've seen over the last week and a half is [college] president after president after president now are all coming out publicly saying we will be open in the fall," Franklin said. "That's positive momentum because I don't think you can justify bringing student-athletes back [if] it's not safe for the overall students. Those things have got to work together."

The challenges for places like State College are complicated. A town largely dependent on the economic benefits of a student body and the tourism benefits of college football make the potential cancellation or even longer delay of a fall sports calendar in any form an ongoing threat to the local economy.

In turn, the uncertainty about a potential second-wave of COVID-19 cases coupled with an ongoing crisis not yet fully slowed makes for a difficult balancing act between health and economic choices. Ultimately the risk of COVID-19 is not one that will disappear anytime soon, and, as Franklin noted, reopening will require taking on certain risks.

"I would hope that it starts with what's the right thing to do for people's health and then also factors in the economic aspect of it as well," Franklin said. "Because we're not going to get to a point where there's no risk. At some point we're going to have to jump back in and there's going to be some risk associated with that."

When that moment might come is anyone's guess. Centre County is slated to move into a new phase of reopening later this week but considering Pennsylvania's close proximity to New Jersey and New York — two of the nation's hardest hit states — it remains unknown what might happen next.

"I don't really have a whole lot more to offer at this point, because everything is just speculative," Franklin concluded. "But I am a believer in science, and I think we should be relying on experts in the field. And then I think school administrators and politicians should be listening to the experts when it comes to disease control, when it comes to this virus."