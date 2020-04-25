With the 2020 NFL Draft in the book five different Nittany Linos heard their name called and several more could sign free agent deals in the come hours and days as the NFL landscape begins to take shape.

When it comes to the draft itself defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (38th overall) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (46th overall) were selected in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Gross-Matos went to the Carolina Panthers while Hamler heads to the Denver Broncos.

Then on Saturday during rounds three through seven, cornerback John Reid (4th round, 141st overall to the Houston Texans), linebacker Cam Brown (6th round, 183rd overall to the New York Giants) and defensive lineman Robert Windsor (6th round, 193rd overall to the Indianapolis Colts) were each selected on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Reportedly signed: [Pace that teams confirm signings varies and usually does not happen until all of a team's signings are completed]

TE Nick Bowers: Has reportedly signed with the Raiders

OL Steven Gonzalez: Has reportedly signed with Arizona Cardinals

S Garrett Taylor: Has reportedly signed with Buffalo