Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth has been named on of 55 players to the Biletnikoff Award watch list which was released on Thursday morning. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season's outstanding college football receiver regardless of position.

Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram was a winner of the award in 1994 and a finalist in 1995.

The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Freiermuth ended the 2019 season having been named a 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic and was voted a 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media. The big target has caught a passing 25-straight gams and has 15 career touchdown receptions, tied with Mike Gesicki (2014-17) for the PSU record for tight ends. He is ranked seventh in the Big Ten with seven touchdown receptions and held fourth among FBS tight ends with the seven scores.

Freiermuth joins a host of Nittany Lions who have picked up preseason watch list honors this week.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons