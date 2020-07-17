Penn State junior tight end Pat Freiermuth picked up his second preseason watch list honor of the week after being named to the John Mackey Award watch list on Friday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as voted on by a selection committee.

This is Freiermuth’s second consecutive year on the Mackey Award watch list. Mike Gesicki was a finalist for the award in 2017.

Earlier this week Freiermuth was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, given annually to the nation's top receiver regardless of position.

Freiermuth was named a 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic, voted a 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and media and named the team's 2019 Most Valuable Offensive Player at the awards banquet.

So far during his career he has caught a pass in 25 consecutive games and his 15 career touchdown receptions are tied with Gesicki (2014-17) for the PSU record for tight ends.

Freiermuth's best statistical game came when he hauled in eight receptions for 99 yards in a victory over Buffalo while pulling in two touchdown receptions.

Penn State on 2020 Watch Lists

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

John Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons