Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth isn't going anywhere despite the Nittany Lions' 0-3 start to the season with a road clash against Nebraska on the horizon this Saturday.

“I’m committed to Penn State until I decide my time is up here,” Freiermuth said during a video conference Tuesday. “Like I’ve said before, I love this university. I love this program. I love the coaches. I love the players in it. I’m with them in the good times and the bad times. That’s not my personality to just walk away when we’re down and the program is down."

While Freiermuth's comments may sound somewhat contradictory, the junior tight end is already eligible for the NFL Draft and it is widely expected that he will declare for the draft following the conclusion of the season. In turn, Freiermuth's reference to departure is likely focused on that and not a potential mid-season exit.

Whatever the case might be, it's good news for a Nittany Lion offense that continues to try and find its footing. Without Freiermuth that particular challenge would only become harder, the tight end has hauled in 16 receptions and one touchdown so far this year for 197 yards. The reception mark leads all tight ends in the Big Ten and is eighth-best in the conference among all pass-catchers.

Content Sponsor

Freiermuth finished the 2019 season with 43 receptions, a mark that was second best among Penn State players just behind standout speedster KJ Hamler who finished the campaign with 56 catches prior to his own departure to the NFL.

The news is a welcome sign for coach James Franklin and his staff who are looking to hold together a team among a rough patch not quite like any they have experienced while at Penn State in the post-sanctions era. While the news may have been official Tuesday by virtue of public questioning, Franklin wasn't surprised at all by Freiermuth's response.

"This is how he is wired. And this is kind of how he was raised," Franklin said on Tuesday. "You start something you finish it."

Franklin was quick to point out that each situation is different and the variables of 2020 makes unconventional decisions far more possible, nevertheless, there was no anticipation that when the going got tough, that Freiermtuh was planning to head for the exits.

“I’m going to get up and fight back and try and get us our first win this season and do anything I can to make this program go to the next step," Freiermuth said. "I haven’t even thought of that. It hasn’t even crossed my mind to opt out after a slow start.”