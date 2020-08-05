Following the Tuesday night news that Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will opt out of the 2020 college football season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, Nittany Lion tight end Pat Freiermuth appears to have done the opposite.

Responding to a tweet about his future, one which opined that the junior tight end would be the next to opt out of the season, Freiermuth responded via a GIF "Ohh close, but definitely wrong."

If that sentence was confusing, in essence, Freiermuth appears to have shot down any thoughts that he too would decide to sit out the upcoming season.

The news is not overly surprising given the fact Freiermuth has already once announced his intentions to return to play for Penn State despite being draft eligible.

One of the nation's top tight ends, Freiermuth made clear his plans to return to Penn State last November. While much has changed in the world over the past several months, it appears that Freiermuth's interest in taking part in whatever season happens this year has not waned.

There had also been no reporting to suggest Freiermuth was considering opting out.

The Big Ten announced a revised 2020 schedule on Wednesday morning. Penn State will start its season Sept 5, facing Northwestern. Last month the conference announced that it would not play competition outside of the Big Ten in order to maximize scheduling flexibility and minimize the potential for the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing pandemic.