Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss the remainder of the season following surgery scheduled for next week coach James Franklin announced Saturday night following the Nittany Lions' 41-21 loss to Iowa.

The junior tight end sustained the injury during the Ohio State game according to Franklin, Freiermuth was not dressed to play on Saturday but could be seen on the sidelines.

"The injury has prevented Pat from playing at a high level and without pain, which led to the decision of surgery that he and his family made this week," Franklin said.

Freiermuth had 23 catches for 310 yards and a touchdown this season.

The news is the latest in a fairly long line of injuries Penn State has had to overcome, most notably presumed starting running back Journey Brown who will no longer play football following the discovery of a previously undetected heart issue.

Running back Noah Cain was injured in the season's opener against Indiana and will miss the remainder of the season. Running back Devyn Ford was also unavailable to play on Saturday although it's unknown the extent of that injury. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields has missed the past two weeks for a medical reason as well according to Franklin.

Penn State will now lean on tight end Brenton Strange among others to replace the Mackey Award finalist.