*Note* Hamler's media session on Friday took place as several other players were also available around Penn State's media room. During the initial questioning period of Hamler's interview he told reporters that he was unsure of his future. Later in the same interview he told reporters that he had made up his mind. The following reporting is relative to those comments as that was when our reporters were present. However it should be noted that while Hamler gave conflicting comments relative to his decision the timeline for the announcement is the same. *

Penn State star receiver KJ Hamler has made a decision about his NFL future but plans on announcing it following the Nittany Lions' appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

"You'll find out after the bowl," Hamler said on Friday.

Hamler is one of the few Nittany Lions to have kept his future private despite a wave of players including tight end Pat Freiermuth who have announced their intentions to return. Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has also already announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft.

Content Sponsor

So far in 2019 Hamler has posted a career-high 54 receptions for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. The speedster has been one of Penn State's most reliable targets the past two years and despite the Nittany Lions' sometimes inconsistent offensive attack, Hamler has had a play of 40 or more yards in six games this season and has registered a catch of at least 20 yards in every game except the season opener against Idaho.

As far as Penn State's coaching staff, James Franklin appears ready and informed regarding the decisions of several Nittany Lions, Hamler included.

"What we do is right when the regular season ends, I set up meetings with all of those guys and their parents, and we put an extensive amount of work in have projections of where we think they are based on conversations with GMs and scouts, and all those types of things,” Franklin said on Friday. “So we put all that together for them. Some guys some guys are ready to make the decision, and that meeting, kind of, either pushes in the one direction or the other.”

“So we'll have some more guys announced after the game, because that's when they want to do it,” Franklin added. “And we've had a bunch of guys that have already announced that they're coming back, which is, which is great.”

Hamler would be the second receiver to depart the program this season with remaining eligibility following Justin Shorter's entrance into the transfer portal earlier this year. Conversely, Penn State also signed five receivers from its 2020 class earlier this week.

Generally speaking players have announced their intentions to return or depart within the 24 hours following the bowl game, although there is no immediate deadline to do so.