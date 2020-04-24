Former Nittany Lion wide receiver KJ Hamler was selected No. 46 overall on Friday night by the Denver Broncos during the second round of the NFL Draft.

Hamler is the second Penn State draft choice of the night after defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was picked up earlier at No. 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers, also in the second round.

Hamler opted to forgo his senior season of eligibility after Penn State's 2019 campaign when he finished with 56 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns. Hamler's career numbers through just two seasons of play totaled 98 catches for 1658 yards making him 16th all-time on Penn State's career receiving yardage list.

With the selection, Hamler becomes the highest draft selection for a Penn State receiver since Bryant Johnson went No. 17 overall in the first round of the 2003 draft. In more recent years, Chris Godwin was picked up in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former standout Nittany Lion Allen Robinson was selected 61st overall in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Kenny Jackson owns the highest draft spot for a Penn State wide receiver, selected at No. 4 overall in the 1984 draft.

Hamler will join former Nittany Lion and receiver DaeSean Hamilton, a fourth-round pick in 2018, in Denver.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft continue through Friday night with the final four rounds starting at noon on Saturday.