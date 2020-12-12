Penn State improved to a very feel-good 3-5 on Saturday with a third-straight win following a dominate second half performance against Michigan State. It wasn't the most beautiful game you'll ever see, but when it comes to all three phases making a positive impact, this might have been the only game this season where that happened.

For a team that had started 0-5, they've certainly not mailed it in. Maybe the Nittany Lions aren't perfect, but they certainly seemed invested in things, and that's admirable all things considered.

Offense: B

There were some real eye-gouging drives, but it's hard to find much fault with an offense that puts up 30+ points and almost throws for 300 yards while managing over 100 on the ground. Sean Clifford was smart with the ball and reasonably sharp going 17-for-27 and 232 yards. 112 of those came in just three passes, but you can't blame Clifford for his receivers making the most of their chances.

Generally speaking this was an unremarkable performance for the offense as a whole but an impressive outing for Parker Washington [four catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs] and Jahan Dotson [8 catches for 108 yards]. Keyvone Lee didn't have his best game with 31 yards on 12 carries but Penn State leaned far more on the Will Levis package [15 carries, 36 yards] for a very grind-it-out running game.

Extra points for Clifford's 31-yard touchdown run. He was essentially untouched, not all draw plays are created equal.

Penn State was surprisingly poor on third down converting just four times on 12 attempts despite needing an average of just 5.6 yards per third down, a reasonable number all things considered. Also far better than earlier in the year when that number often floated around high single digits or worse.

The Nittany Lion offensive front may not have had a great day on the run but didn't give up a single sack all afternoon and only two tackles for a loss for a total of three yards. Penn State was also 3-for-3 in the red zone and managed two touchdowns on three of those successful visits in the area.

This grade really gets a boost because Penn State managed to score touchdowns on four of the middle seven drives of the game, including the first it had in the second half. Jahan Dotson's punt return touchdown was the last score of the day for Penn State but capped off a run in which the Nittany Lions scored five touchdowns on eight drives.

Overall Penn State moved the ball, got it to its playmakers and they did the rest. It's not going to be pretty, but at this point of the year the Nittany Lions are going to take 39 points and run to the bank with it. Could have been better, has been a lot worse.

Defense: C+

There are two sides to this coin. On the one hand, Penn State held Michigan State to 64 yards on the ground, had 10 tackles for a loss and had four sacks. On the other hand, it gave up 389 yards through the air and made Payton Thorne look like Dan Marino at times. Thorne, in his first collegiate start, went 22-for-39 and after throwing his only interception early in the game completed 12-straight passes including three different touchdowns.

In Penn State's defense, the Spartans were 2-of-12 on third down and needed an average of 8.8 yards on those third downs. Michigan State was also 2-for-3 in the red zone but only scored one touchdown on those three attempts.

To the Nittany Lions' credit, Michigan State couldn't do much of anything in the second half, racking up a modest 147 total yards, just 24 of those coming on the ground. The Spartans scored just three points in the second half after 21-point second quarter. Brent Pry's group might not be thrilled with the first half, but they came out in the second having made adjustments and found a way to put the clamps down. Once Thorne cooled down he was far less dangerous and in general the Spartan's lack of ground game made things pretty one dimensional, in particular as Penn State took a sizable lead.

Jaquan Brisker continues to have a solid season and led the way with nine tackles 1.5 of those for a loss. He also picked off a pass but promptly fumbled it. That said it was a good play up to that point.

Shane Simmons had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks in his first collegiate start. A great senior day showing for him in place of an injured Jayson Oweh.

Overall this was an okay performance, but in today's day and age, holding teams to 24 points is going to give you a chance in every game. A strong second half and some good individual performances help this grade, it's really only low because pass coverage continues to be an issue.

Special Teams: A

Hey look at these guys go. Lamont Wade was very solid in kickoff return with three returns for 87 yards, his longest of 37 yards was also the longest of Penn State's season. Jahan Dotson has always felt like a threat at punt return but hasn't gotten many great chances. His 81-yard touchdown return showcased speed, shiftiness and great vision. Jordan Stout's punts were okay but still averaged just over 41 yards. His kickoffs were their usual bombs and Michigan State only returned one all game.

Penn State was solid in coverage against a good return unit and made a play that truly changed the afternoon, turning a 32-24 margin into a 39-24 lead. Michigan State never got closer after that return.

Special teams can win games, or at least swing them. Penn State's did just that. Also credit to Jake Pinegar for making a chip shot field goal. Points are points.

Also Penn State got a first down with whatever in the world that special team's shift was.

Coaching: B

This was an unremarkable game from a management standpoint and things are fairly predictable - but it's working. So hey that's all that really matters in the end with one or two games left in the season.

The Will Levis package is generally productive but it's wildly predictable. Levis did throw three passes and complete all of them, but nobody really thinks he's going to throw and until those passes are sprinkled in more frequently, there's no reason to assume he will throw it.

Penn State's defense never seems quite ready out of the gate, but the Nittany Lions made their money in 2016 with halftime adjustments so there's no reason that can't be the case in 2020. All three phases impacted this game in a positive way. That counts for something. You also don't end up with big explosive touchdown plays without calling and/or designing them. So credit where it's due.

This grade is lower simply because the Levis package makes me want to yell and I'm in charge here. Also Levis getting first down runs, when Penn State isn't gaining all that much on the ground seems like a self-inflicted wound. But every play seems like a bad idea when it doesn't work.

Overall: B

I mean look, Penn State is what it is. Good enough. Credit for special teams making an impact, playmakers for making plays and Clifford managing the game. Michigan State had the upper-hand but the Nittany Lions made changes and then largely controlled the game in the second half. Can't fault the overall arc of the game, even if you can't see it unfolding in real time.