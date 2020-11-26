While there are a lot of reasons why Penn State's season has started 0-5 with no particular end in sight, the Nittany Lions' running back room going from one of the deepest in the nation to one of the most depleted certainly hasn't helped the cause any.

And that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon as running back Devyn Ford, who missed effectively all of Penn State's loss to Iowa, is uncertain for this weekend's clash with Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"Obviously you guys know what that running back room was like before the season started. And as you know it's changed dramatically," coach James Franklin said after practice on Wednesday to reporters. "So Devyn, we're hoping to hear something tomorrow, whether he'll be available or not. Maybe on Friday we'll hear something. But as of right now, we're dependent on the two young guys."

Content Sponsor

Those two young guys, Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes, a steady freshman duo that have slowly found their footing in the absence of Ford, injured back Noah Cain and now retired All-American candidate Journey Brown. Neither Holmes or Lee have been the primary back this season but both have shown flashes of what they might become down the road.

Lee has 93 yards to his name and two touchdowns, also hauling in six receptions during Penn State's loss to Iowa. Holmes has 103 yards to his name in what was once a relief role, averaging just over four yards per carry.

In either case, the Nittany Lions will need them both to grow in a hurry if Penn State wants to win on Saturday against a Michigan run defense that is allowing just over 160 yards on the ground per game. Meanwhile the Nittany Lion rushing attack is 85th in the nation, averaging around 140 yards per game rushing.

Whatever happens the rest of the way for Penn State's season, it's safe to assume an injury-ridden running back depth chart wasn't how the Nittany Lions pictured 2020 unfolding.

But then again, the same could be said for everyone else.