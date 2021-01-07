Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson is set to return to State College for another year, the wideout announced through his Twitter account on Thursday night.

The rising senior receiver led the Nittany Lions with excellent play on the field throughout the season with 884 yards receiving, a figure that ranks 13th all-time at Penn State.

Dotson finished the year having racked up five games over 100-yards with a 94-yard receiving game in the season opener against Indiana. He is just one of eight Penn State receivers to have five 100-yard games in a year.

The speedy junior capped off a solid campaign with 189 yards on six catches against Illinois as Penn State finished the year having won four-straight games. The Nittany Lions opted to not accept any potential bowl bids and ended the year at 4-5. Dotson also proved to be a talented return man and registered an 81-yard punt return against Michigan State.

Dotson was named to the All-Big Ten third team by both the coaches and the media.

The talented receiver now has 1,575 career receiving yards to jump to 17th all-time, passing Chafie Fields, Mike Gesicki and Freddie Scott. He is the 18th Nittany Lion to reach the 1,500 career receiving yards mark.

Dotson is easily the biggest returning name among players who have decided on their futures so far this offseason. He will join soon-to-be sophomore Parker Washington to give quarterback Sean Clifford one of the more talented one-two receiving punches in the conference. The announcement is particularly important for Penn State team that will be without the services of NFL Draft-bound tight end Pat Freiermuth, a reliable target throughout his career.