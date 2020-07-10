Penn State coach James Franklin announced on Friday a scholarship fund to assist minority students from lower income families.

"Our goal was to raise enough to establish a full tuition scholarship to be awarded each year to one student. We are thrilled to announce we met our goal by raising $462,500 to establish an endowed scholarship fund," Franklin said in a statement released on Twitter.

The full statement can be read here.

According to Franklin, the scholarship will help students who are first-generation college attendees in their family from lower income backgrounds and identify within a underrepresented demographic among Penn State's student body.

"We wanted to encourage students who are first generation in their family to attend college, are from lower income families and whose race, cultural, gender and/or national background and identity are inadequately represented in the Penn State student body." Franklin said.

Penn State undergraduate admission's data lists 65.6% of undergraduate enrollment in 2018-19 as white with just 5.65% students identifying as black while 3.36% are labeled as 'multiple races." Asian American and Hispanic/Latino students make up 6% and 7% of undergraduate enrollment respectively.

“It's kind of interesting because you’ve got people that grow up in White America, you’ve got people who grow up Black America and you’ve got myself, who kind of grew up in a mix of both," Franklin, told StateCollege.com last year. The Pittsburgh that I grew up with, I thought growing up that Pittsburgh was Atlanta. The area that I spent my time in Pittsburgh it was [mostly] African-American.

“But I [also] grew up in a predominantly white area in a suburb just outside of Philadelphia. My mom's house was probably three miles from the Northeast Philadelphia border and that area was predominantly white. I was raised [by my mom] but my family in the United States was all black... It was pretty obvious to me at a very early age that there were differences. But the interesting thing for me is that became my normal.”

Interested parties can donate to the endowment here.