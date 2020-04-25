Longtime cornerback standout John Reid is headed to the Houston Texans after being selected No. 141 overall in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Despite an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entirety of Penn State's 2017 season, Reid had a productive four-year career while in State College becoming among the more reliable and consistent corners over the majority of James Franklin's tenure at Penn State. He is now the eighth defensive back to have been drafted under Franklin's watch.

Nick Scott and Amani Oruwariye were previously the most recent, during the 2019 Draft.

Reid ended his collegiate career with 30 pass breakups and seven interceptions and was instrumental throughout Penn State's 2016 Big Ten championship season.

The selection is Penn State's third this draft with defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos picked up by the Carolina Panthers in the second round with wideout KJ Hamler headed to Denver not long thereafter.

Reid joins former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien in Houston as the franchise looks to come off a near AFC Title game appearance this past season. The selection is O'Brien's first of a Penn State player.