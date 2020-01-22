Former Penn State star offensive lineman John Urschel has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

Urschel joins Tom Burman, athletics director at the University of Wyoming and Rick George, athletics director at the University of Colorado as the newest members on the panel.

The trio will begin their three-year terms starting this spring. They will replace Frank Beamer, Chris Howard and Rob Mullens, whose terms have expired.

Executive director Bill Hancock also announced that University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta has been named the selection committee chair for the 2020 football season. Barta replaces Mullens, the athletics director at the University of Oregon, who served as chair for the past two seasons.

“Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee,” Hancock said. “All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games as well as ranking the other top 25 teams.