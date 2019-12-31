Penn State star receiver KJ Hamler has opted to forgo his final two season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. The speedy wideout and Michigan native announced his decision on Tuesday evening.

"After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Hamler said on Twitter. "I will forgo my final two seasons at Penn State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The past three years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing. My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this net chapter of my life."

Hamler finishes his career at Penn State with just over 1,650 yards receiving and a total of 98 receptions during his two active years of play in State College. He racked up 14 career touchdowns, eight of which came during the Nittany Lions' most recent 2019 campaign, and led Penn State in receptions each of the past two seasons.

A character on and off the field, Hamler was extremely emotional following Penn State's victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, hugging his father on the sideline for several minutes before heading back to the locker room. Hamler did not give any indication following the game of his intent, simply stating that he wanted to talk to coach James Franklin before he announced.

StateCollege.com reporter and columnist Mike Poorman offered up a look at a post-Hamler receivers room earlier this week. That story can be read here.

As a point of historical trivia, Penn State has lost the services of Bill O'Brien, Saquon Barkley and KJ Hamler all on New Years Eve. Penn State also announced it was not renewing the contract of offensive line coach Matt Limegrover earlier on Tuesday.