Penn State football has continued to squash any notion that an underwhelming 2021 class is a sign of things to come on the recruiting trail, landing a commitment from four-star athlete Mehki Flowers on Friday morning.

Flowers, a four-star prospect from Steelton-Highspire, is rated the fourth best player in Pennsylvania according to the 247 Network. The Harrisburg native is also ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver in the nation.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver is rated just three spots ahead of fellow Penn State commitment Kaden Saunders in the national rankings at that position and the is the eighth four-star prospect to verbally commit to Penn State's 2022 cycle.

Flowers is the latest in a booming 2022 class that has seen James Franklin and his staff nail down five different four-star prospects from inside the state. After missing out on much of the state's top talent in 2021, Franklin and company appear ready to strike at a much more talented and much deeper Pennsylvania recruiting class this time around.

Saunders (Ohio) Holdens Staes (Georgia) and Jerry Cross (Wisconsin) are the only out of state commitments so far this cycle for the Nittany Lions.

In total, the haul gives Penn State the second best recruiting class in the nation and unsurprisingly one spot behind Ohio State which has nine commitments, two of those at the five-star level.

Many months away from Signing Day, Franklin and his staff will look to maintain this momentum on the recruiting trail, both by signing more prospects, and keeping the committed ones in the fold.

Five-star defensive end Enai White remains the state's top prospect and is still uncommitted. The state's fourth best prospect, running back Nicholas Singleton also remains uncommitted. Penn State is favored to win Singleton's services, per the 247 Network.

Watch Flowers' commitment video below: