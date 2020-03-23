Former Penn State football wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer wasn’t listed on the team’s 2020 spring roster, which was released on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Hippenhammer will now focus solely on baseball at Penn State and is no longer a member of the football team.

The Indiana native arrived in Happy Valley in 2017 and redshirted during his freshman season. He recorded six catches for 103 yards during his 2018 campaign, including a touchdown grab against Pitt. After a solid redshirt freshman season, Hippenhammer caught just one pass in 2019.

Before the NCAA and the Big Ten cancelled winter and spring sports, Hippenhammer was having a strong 2020 season as an outfielder and infielder for Penn State baseball. The junior finished with nine total hits on the shortened season, along with eight RBIs.

Hippenhammer primarily played right field during his sophomore season in 2019. He finished his season with a batting average of .272 and an on-base percentage of .350. He also managed to record just two errors while appearing in 39 games.

With KJ Hamler’s departure and Hippenhammer fully committed to baseball, James Franklin now has a limited number of wide receivers to work with who got substantial playing time last season. Jahan Dotson is the only receiver on the current roster who scored a touchdown in 2019, and he’ll now likely be relied upon as one of Sean Clifford’s top targets. He finished with 27 catches last season for 488 yards, while Daniel George hauled in nine grabs for 100 yards.