No. 18 Penn State football’s third game of the season officially has a start time.

The Nittany Lions’ week three contest against Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State’s last matchup against the Terps was a Friday night game that kicked off at 8 p.m. in College Park. That contest was, well, less than memorable as James Franklin’s squad rolled over Maryland 59-0. Along with the rout on the scoreboard, the many Nittany Lion fans in attendance managed to essentially take over Maryland Stadium before the game ended.

This marks Penn State’s second afternoon kickoff of the season. This past weekend’s game against Indiana kicked off at 3:30 p.m. in Bloomington, while the Nittany Lions’ Halloween game against Ohio State is set to start at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday.

The Nittany Lions currently sit at 0-1 on the season and are ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Penn State fell hard after a brutal overtime defeat to the Hoosiers, who now sit at No. 17 in the poll.