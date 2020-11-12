A lot has happened to Penn State football in 2020.

Micah Parsons left, Journey Brown's career ended far too early, James Franklin's family moved away to ride out the pandemic. Assistant coaches changed, the season was on, then off, then on again.

To maintain social distancing the locker room was split between Pegula Ice Arena, Holuba Hall and the Lasch Building. Team meetings were on Zoom, practices and workouts happened in smaller groups, a new offense was installed, Noah Cain was injured and will miss the rest of the season. The Nittany Lions lost, then lost, then lost again. There are no fans in the stands, there was no White Out.

Nothing has been normal, and nothing has been without drama.

So on Tuesday -for the first time all year- Penn State football met in person as an entire team. Spread out within Holuba Hall, Penn State coach James Franklin brought his team together as close as they can get, to see if they can get as close as they have been. No Zoom call today, this was a chance to truly look everyone in the eye.

"I felt as connected with the team on Tuesday after having an in-person meeting as I've felt in a while," Franklin said after practice on Wednesday. "[..]You know, we just felt like that needed to change. I think they felt better, and I know I felt better. I know I felt better getting in front of them face to face."

"I'm a relational leader, and talking on Zoom sessions every single day to the team, it just doesn't have the same type of connection, and that was the best practice we've had this year."

Franklin in particular seems to be more open about his ongoing battle to get through Penn State's struggles on and off the field. Usually upbeat and positive, Franklin hasn't lost his outward facing optimism but between the absence of his family and the loss of Journey Brown, Franklin seems tired as he talked to reporters, particularly emotional when talking about Brown's career ending due to a previously undetected heart issue.

Of course with a lot of football left to be played, and plenty still on the line for the program in the shot and long term, Franklin has work left to do. His hope however, that Tuesday's meeting can help jumpstart a season where everything has gone wrong, and so little good has come the Nittany Lions' way.

"The year is not over," Franklin said. "And we have an opportunity to experience some joy on Saturday. And that's where all of our focus and energy is at."

Football teams aren't owed anything, but Penn State football sure could use some good coming their way this weekend and beyond.

But then again that's life in 2020.