Penn State and Michigan will take the field this Saturday at noon in Ann Arbor, as the Nittany Lions look for their first win of the season while the Wolverines look to build off of a triple-overtime win against Rutgers.

The game will air on ABC.

Penn State is 9-14 all-time against Michigan, having won most recently in 2019, 2017 and 2013. The Nittany Lions have lost all three trips to Ann Arbor under coach James Franklin with the closest of the three meetings coming in 2014, when Penn State fell 18-13 under the lights.

The previous two trips to Michigan have been far less competitive for the Nittany Lions as Penn State fell 49-10 in 2016 and 42-7 in 2018.

This year stands to be unique among the recent meetings, with neither team having a particularly good season. Penn State is a well-documented 0-5 while Michigan was a missed Rutgers' field goal from 1-4 on Saturday night before eventually winning in triple overtime.

Penn State will travel to Rutgers the following week before closing out the regular season at home against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will then play a to be determined crossover opponent in the Big Ten West at a to-be-determined time and location during the conference's championship week.