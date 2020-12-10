Penn State's meeting this Saturday against Michigan State will now kick off at noon and be televised on ABC, the program announced on Thursday afternoon.

Absolutely nobody complained following the announcement of this news. The game originally was scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State leads the series 17-16-1, with the Nittany Lions winning 28-7 in Spartan Stadium last season for the first road victory over the Spartans in James Franklin's tenure.

Penn State enters the game at 2-5 on the year having won two straight games with victories over Michigan and Rutgers. Michigan State has only won two games this season as well, most recently getting blown out by a shorthanded Ohio State team following the Spartans' upset of Northwestern the week prior.

Both teams will close out the regular season Saturday, with the Big Ten's crossover game between the East and West divisions slated to be announced shortly thereafter.