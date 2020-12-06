Penn State football’s regular-season finale against Michigan State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the team announced Sunday.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN from Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions’ most recent matchup against the Spartans went well, to say the least. Ranked No. 6 in the nation, Penn State dominated Michigan State in all facets of the game on a cold, rainy afternoon in East Lansing. Tight end Pat Freiermuth’s 60-yard, three-touchdown performance ultimately powered the victory.

Content Sponsor

Michigan State holds a 17-16 lead in its all-time series against Penn State. The Spartans’ last win in the series came in a 21-17 upset over the then-No. 8 Nittany Lions, who were still reeling after a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State.

Penn State (2-5) and Michigan State (2-4) are likely in for an ugly matchup on a nearly even playing field. A win could help the Nittany Lions leap into fourth place in the Big Ten East heading into the conference’s “Champions Week,” which will set up programs in games with their counterparts from the opposite division’s standings.