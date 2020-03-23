Penn State is in the running for Caleb Williams, the top quarterback of the 2021 recruiting haul.

A five-star out of Washington, D.C., Williams is rated the 247Sports network's No. 5 player in its composite rankings and the top quarterback prospect in his class. He announced his final five choice on Twitter earlier Monday morning.

Williams kept Penn State in the hunt after racking up over 30 offers from schools across the nation, the Nittany Lions joining LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson and Maryland as the final five schools still in the running for his services.

Coming in at 6-foot-2, Williams threw for 1,770 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, while running for just over 800 yards and nearly20 touchdowns. The talented prospect has no public timeline for his decision but many high profile recruits have been known to end their recruitment prior to heading into their senior season of high school.

The 247 Network currently projects Williams to commit to Oklahoma.

Penn State's 2020 class only welcomed one quarterback with Micah Bowers of Bishop Gorman set to enroll this summer. James Franklin and his staff have landed only two commitments early in the 2021 cycle.

The Nittany Lions are not short on quarterbacks on the current roster and could continue to use the services of returning starter Sean Clifford for two seasons, but as Franklin and company continue to perform well on the recruiting trail, landing -and keeping- the services of a high profile quarterback prospect, remains an elusive achievement.