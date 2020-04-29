NBCSN will air Penn State's 1987 win Fiesta Bowl victory over No. 1 ranked Miami this Friday, May 1 at 9:30 p.m. as part of an ongoing programming special that will showcase various classic sporting events.

Penn State's 14-10 victory marked the completion of a national title run and capped off an undefeated season by the Nittany Lions. The win was the second title win that decade for the Penn State program that had risen to national prominence under watch of then coach Joe Paterno.

While NBCSN will air the game as it was broadcast at the time, it will also feature a new interview with former Penn State quarterback John Shaffer who did not throw a passing touchdown in that game but did punch in a four-yard score in the second quarter.

The broadcast is the third day in a four day span of classic college football games on NBCSN. The network will also air several other classic sporting events, the full broadcast schedule can be found here. The full Friday schedule can be seen below.

Friday, May 1: Fiesta Bowl and Orange Bowl