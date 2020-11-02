Penn State football's game at Nebraska on Nov. 14 will kick off at noon EST, the Big Ten announced on Monday afternoon. The game, which starts at 11 a.m. local time in Lincoln, will air on FS1

The Nittany Lions last faced the Huskers in 2017, winning in convincing fashion despite a late surge by Nebraska to make it a 56-44 final. Penn State has played in Lincoln just once since the Huskers joined the Big Ten, that game a 32-23 loss in 2012 under then coach Bill O'Brien.

Penn State will hope for a less dramatic meeting between the two storied programs, the 2012 game largely decided by a late and controversial review during which officials determined Penn State tight end Matt Lehman had fumbled, and not scored, despite the ball seemingly crossing the plane of the goal line.

Nebraska holds a slight 9-8 series edge, winning five of the last seven meetings between the two programs dating back 1983.

The Cornhuskers are 0-1 on the year having fallen to Ohio State in their season opener. Nebraska eventually fell 52-17 despite a competitive first half against the Buckeyes. The program's Week 2 game was canceled due to a brief series of positive COVID-19 tests. Meanwhile Penn State looks to pick up its first win of the year this weekend at Beaver Stadium against Nebraska.

The last time a Penn State game kicked off prior to noon local time was the Nittany Lions' 2019 trip to Minneapolis for what would be a loss at Minnesota.

Penn State is 0-2this with an overtime loss to Indiana and a 38-25 defeat to Ohio State this past weekend.