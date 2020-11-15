State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Penn State Football: Nittany Lion Set To Kick Against Iowa At 3:30 This Saturday

November 15, 2020
Penn State football’s matchup with Iowa will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, the team announced Sunday morning.

The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Last year’s clash between No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Iowa kicked off in prime time. The Nittany Lions went on to outlast the Hawkeyes 17-12 in a gritty contest headlined by running back Noah Cain, who posted 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

The game will mark Penn State’s third 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the season.

As you probably know all too well, the 0-4 Nittany Lions are still searching for their first win of the season following brutal losses to Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland, and Nebraska. Could a victory over 2-2 Iowa be in the cards? Only time will tell.




Matt DiSanto is a Penn State student and writer for Onward State.
Comments
