Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Add 4-Star Wideout to 2022 Class

by on July 25, 2020 12:20 PM
Penn State football added the first player to its 2022 recruiting class Saturday morning.

Four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders committed to the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Notre Dame and Indiana, among others. He announced his decision Saturday on Twitter.

The prospect from Ohio's Westerville South High School wrote a short note thanking his parents, teachers, friends, and coaches for helping him get to Happy Valley.

He is ranked the No. 6 recruit in Ohio and the No. 21 wide receiver prospect in the country. Additionally, Sanders checks as the No. 170 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rating.

Saunders stands at 5′ 10″ and remains the sole prospect in Penn State’s Class of 2022. In high school, Saunders has played both football and baseball.

He’s the first major receiving prospect to join the Nittany Lions under new wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, who joined Penn State's staff in January. Stubblefield  formerly coached at Miami and was a star receiver at Purdue from 2001-04.

Though he is the first to join the 2022 class, he is the second Penn State recruiting commitment in July. Earlier this month, the Nittany Lions added linebacker Jamari Buddin to their Class of 2021.

Although he won’t be on campus for another two years, you can catch a glimpse of what Saunders will bring to Happy Valley through his Hudl highlight reel below.



Matt DiSanto is a Penn State student and writer for Onward State.
