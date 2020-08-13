Penn State football added a fourth member to its 2022 class on Thursday as four-star tight end Holden Staes verbally committed. The Atlanta native is rated the 17th best prospect in Georgia and the fourth best tight end in the nation according to the 247 Network.

He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Staes comes in on the scale at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, and is the second tight end commitment in Penn State 2022 haul joining Jerry Cross out of Wisconsin. According to recruiting services Staes has picked up 22 offers including the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.

He is also considered the 172nd-best player in the class overall, which makes him the second-highest ranked recruit to join the Nittany Lions so far during this cycle. Receiver Kaden Saunders comes in at 170 on the 247 Network national rankings.

Staes’ commitment gives Penn State the second-best 2022 recruiting class in the Big Ten and the third-best in the nation very early in the cycle.

Both 2022 tight end commitments continue to give Penn State great depth at the position in a post Pat Freiermuth world.