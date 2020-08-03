Penn State's summer spurt of recruiting commitments continued on Monday afternoon as York native and dual-threat quarterback Beau Pribula verbally committed to the Nittany Lions. He announced the decision on Twitter.

The 2022 class commitment is the third in the past week for Penn State, which has gone from no verbal commitments to a modest late July/early August recruiting period. Pribula is currently listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and had offers from the likes of Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern and Old Dominion, which is now under the watch of former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

Penn State's most recent commitment is largely unrated, although the 247 Network ranks the Central York product as the 11th best prospect in the state.

Pribula joins Jerry Cross and Kaden Saunders in Penn State's 2022 recruiting cycle which is currently ranked second best in the Big Ten and sixth best in the nation by the 247 Network. Both rankings are very early, perhaps meaningless measures of how the overall class will eventually pan out on the national scope.

Nevertheless, Pribula is the second quarterback commitment among not yet enrolled players with Christian Veilleux a member of Penn State's 2021 haul. Penn State currently has four quarterback on the roster led by returning starter Sean Clifford. Clifford, a junior, could theoretically start for Penn State for the next two seasons before the expiration of his eligibility.

Clifford has made no indications if he would declare for the NFL Draft following his junior season, if that season were to even take place. Freshman Micah Bowens and redshirt freshman Ta'Quan Roberson are the youngest in the room with sophomore and returning backup Will Levis waiting in the wings.

With plenty of options it is unclear who might take over the role in a post-Clifford era, but with so many games left in his career, that answer is unlikely to be needed anytime soon.