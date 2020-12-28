Penn Stay football will add the services of now former University of South Carolina cornerback John Dixon, with the sophomore announcing his intention to transfer on Monday afternoon.

Per NCAA rules, Dixon will be immediately eligible to play.

The Tampa, Florida native comes to Penn State having racked up 34 tackles during Gamecocks' 2020 season and was second on the team with five pass breakups, including two at Florida in the second week of the season.

It remains to be seen what exactly Penn State's cornerback room looks like in 2021 with often injured but NFL hopeful corner Tariq Castro-Fields still publicly undecided about his future. True freshman Joey Porter Jr. and soon-to-be junior Keaton Ellis both return in 2021 as well as DaeQuan Hardy and Donovan Johnson.

Nevertheless, Dixon's playing experience in the SEC will carry meaningful weight into a fairly young coverage unit. At 6-feet and 185 pounds, Dixon would be among the taller corners on Penn State's roster with Porter and Joseph Johnson III both at 6-foot-2 while Castro-Fields measures in at 6-feet even.

Dixon is the second incoming transfer to Penn State's roster so far this offseason, with running back John Lovett coming in from Baylor last week.

Penn State coach James Franklin likely won't stop his transfer portal shopping any time soon. The Nittany Lions are not without their weaknesses following a poor 2020 showing and immediate eligibility provides coaches and programs the opportunity to answer those needs with players much better suited to make an impact right off the bat than incoming freshmen.