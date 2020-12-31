Penn State football has picked up yet another transfer in the early days of the offseason.

Former Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie announced his decision to head to Happy Valley Thursday afternoon. He entered the transfer portal just over a week ago.

Ebiketie just finished up his redshirt junior season at Temple in which he finished as a second-team All-AAC selection. Over the course of just six games this fall, the Maryland native hauled in 42 total tackles, four sacks, and three forced fumbles.

In his final game as an Owl this past November, Ebiketie made nine total tackles, forced a fumble, and had a sack against UCF. He was selected as the AAC Defensive Player of the Week.

With Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney off to the NFL and multiple players in the transfer portal, Ebiketie will add some much-needed depth to Penn State’s defensive line. He leaves Temple with 59 total tackles and six sacks over the course of three seasons played.

The Nittany Lions have been extremely active in the transfer portal over the past few weeks. Ebiketie is now the fourth player to join Penn State via the portal just this month, following Baylor running back John Lovett, South Carolina defensive back Johnny Dixon, and Duke defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo.

As a recruit in the class of 2017, 247Sports had Ebiketie ranked as a three-star prospect. He was considered the No. 27 player in Maryland but didn’t receive an offer from Penn State.